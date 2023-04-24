Editor: I have to wonder if Mr. Krueger’s idea that “we are not a democracy, we are a representative republic” has anything to do with the similarities of the words Democrat and Republican. We need to separate the party names from the type of government we have in the United States. Our party names could just as well be Right and Left, Conservative and Liberal, etc. However, you piqued my interest, so I did some digging in several accredited dictionaries to determine the difference between “republic” and “democracy” – Merriam-Webster, Cambridge University, Oxford Learners Dictionary, Britannica, Longman, Collins and the list goes on. When I am presented with something that I question, I research several sources, which allows me to find the facts and come to an informed conclusion. (Note that in every dictionary, the words “republic” and “democracy” are not capitalized, as they describe a type of government. Republican and Democrat are capitalized when referring to a political “party”.)
Turns out that every source gave me the same definitions and there isn’t much of a difference at all between “republic” and “democracy”. What I found is our Constitution establishes a federal democratic republic form of government. We have an indivisible union of 50 sovereign States. It is a democracy because people govern themselves. It is representative (a republic) because people choose elected officials by free and secret ballot. To say we are not a democracy is 100% incorrect, unless you have a different dictionary than those I noted above. Once more, I encourage Mr. Krueger and any other letter writers to please take the time to learn the facts. When an opinion ignores or denies the facts, it is no longer an opinion. It is a lie.
