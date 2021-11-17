Editor: In response to the Mohave County Supervisors and their disclaimer, I believe it’s best if they completely stay out of the way of the health departments.
They are putting this on a personal level to make sure we don’t think their personal opinions match the CDC. I really don’t care what you think as individuals so I believe this is a non-issue.
A supervisor stated the CDC has been backtracking, flip flopping, etc. You do realize this virus had been unknown until 2019, don’t you? They are giving advice as they get information and data on the virus.
If that changes, they let us know — and it has many times. I’m still much safer dealing with those changes than I am listening to any of the supervisors or politicians in this state.
A supervisors advised to discuss the vaccination with our providers.
The CDC is made up of doctors and scientists, over 1700 of them, with more medical education, knowledge and experience than any and all of the doctors in Mohave County.
I don’t understand the mindset of people who refuse to listen to the CDC. The organization opened its doors in 1946. For 75 years they have been working to keep the people of the United States safe — all but eliminating deadly diseases and viruses.
My children and grandchildren don’t have to suffer with mumps, measles and rubella like I did. They don’t have to be crippled with polio like our parents were. The list is long and I suggest that you visit the CDC and find out more about it.
If any of the supervisors have credentials that even come close to those in the CDC, then they have the right and responsibility to speak up. If not they need to stay out of it — completely.
Kris Elbert
Lake Havasu City
