Editor: How can blogger Mr. Cowen from some university in Virginia have something to say about the Freedom Convoy in Canada? He can regurgitate what he’s heard or read from who-knows-what source, but is hardly qualified to opine about this topic. His column is based on “tweets” from a Canadian journalist (also not in Ottawa).
Our family (grown kids, and grandkids) all live in the Ottawa area. They all watched the convoy roll in to town and have gone into the city core to engage with the truckers & other protesters, as often as possible. They report joy, hope, unity, pride, gratitude, brotherhood, in a very peaceful protest, with no perception of racism or other ugly labels.
The truckers themselves have put up a reward for information on that one idiot with a swastika flag, on day No. 1, never to be seen again. But Mr. Cowen deems that rogue to represent the tone of the protest. No mainstream media here or there wants the public to know the real atmosphere. The real story is being entirely censored.
Why on earth would The News Herald in a small distant town print this garbage? One reason: Fear Mongering, which has become the pitiful substitute for real news and truth these past two years. Our Prime Minister has resorted to the most foul name-calling and hate speech towards the Freedom Convoy, yet he proudly stands with BLM protesters. All aspects of our Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms have been trampled by our government. It has nothing to do with health, all to do with control, obedience, unjustified fear. Creating new generations of obedient citizens. Our ancestors fought in world wars for the freedoms that are being obliterated by Trudeau’s heavy-handedness.
Kris Hutchings
Lake Havasu City
Liberals are disgusting individuals. Utilizing a man made virus to push propaganda for more control over the people. Stop liberalism now before it’s to late!
