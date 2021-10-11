Greetings from Kristi Blair, your Mohave County Recorder.
We have now fully implemented our self-service feature in our recording software for you to be able to view recorded documents. You can also use a credit card if you need an official copy of your documents. We have had very favorable feedback on the ease of use and no longer having to call our office for copies. Most documents recorded in our office are public records. We do not validate whether a document transfers property how you want it to and always recommend you seek legal advice before recording any transaction.
There are many vendors out there seeking your business that provide data on properties. These may not always be accurate so it is recommended that you view the actual recorded document with the self-service feature. Keep in mind that the Recorder’s Office does not validate the transfer of properties (this is a function of the Assessor’s Office) and we only record what is presented to us once it meets our recording requirements. Using both the Assessor and Recorder websites provides you with the most accurate reflection of property transactions rather than obtaining information from outside sources.
To view documents online, go to https://eaglerss.mohave.gov/web/user/disclaimer on the Mohave County website. If you need additional assistance, we can assist you by contacting us at recorderhelp@mohave.gov or by phone at (928) 753-0701.
We are once again staffed in our Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City offices for recording services. These services are typically available from 8:00 to 5:00 Monday through Friday with closures for lunches. The Bullhead City Office is located at 1130 Hancock Road, (928) 758-0701 Ext 2026 and in Lake Havasu City at 2001 College Drive,
Suite 93, (928) 453-0702 Ext 3021. You may still mail documents to our main office in Kingman or we encourage visiting the satellite offices for your recording needs.
Switching to news about voter registration, we recently learned there are several third parties sending out voter registration forms. Please remember that it is not the Voter Registration office mailing this to you.
Likely, it is a political party or third-party vendor sending out these forms, even though oftentimes the voter is already registered. We already know who you are and do not randomly send mail to you but it would be very helpful if you are unsure, to give us a call at (928) 753-0767 if you have any questions. We do encourage you to be sure to re-register when you move, change your political party or have a name change. We continue to strive to keep the voter registration rolls as up to date as possible. We encourage you to contact us if there is a death in the family or other changes so that we can ensure we can maintain accurate voter information.
Again, thank you for the honor and privilege of serving as your Mohave County Recorder.
