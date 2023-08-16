Kristi Blair

It is with great sadness that this will be my last County Corner article as your Mohave County Recorder. Due to continuing health issues I had to make the difficult decision to retire effective Sept. 8. It has been a very rewarding experience for me and I appreciate the support from all of you.

There are some exciting things to look forward to in the Recorder’s Office. With more and more concern over property theft, Senate Bill 1110 was approved by the Governor on April 18, which states that no later than Jan. 1 of 2025, a system for notifying a person or entity when a document is recorded in their name shall allow a person to voluntarily participate to receive a notice by email, text or similar means. There will be no direct cost to the public for this service. Our office is working with our software vendor to get this implemented in the coming months. More information will be provided once the system is in place.

