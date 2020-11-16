As the election season of 2020 comes to a close, there is much to reflect upon. The voters listened and you voted in record numbers and you voted early. This allowed the voter registration staff to be able to signature verify the vast majority of early ballots for those results to be tabulated and available beginning at 8 p.m. on election night.
As of this publication, we continue to work through the large number of provisional ballots cast on Election day and the final results for Mohave County will be presented at today’s Board of Supervisors meeting by the Elections Department.
Arizona’s canvass is scheduled for Nov. 30 through the Secretary of State’s Office. Feel free to visit the Mohave County Elections web page for final election results.
Overall, this was a very successful election.
Mail ballots were received and returned and we experienced very few issues with the almost 80,000 mail and early ballots that were signature verified and processed. Overwhelmingly, the voters chose to vote early. It was interesting that those who requested a mail ballot often went to one of the early voting sites instead to cast their ballot or voted on election day.
We do not send out ballots without the voter having requested us to do so. If you received a ballot by mail and do not wish to receive your ballot by mail in the future, please visit our website at mohavecounty.us and select the PEVL (Permanent Early Voting List) Removal Request Form so that we can remove you from receiving your ballot by mail. This will greatly assist us in ensuring only one ballot is issued per voter and provide better use of taxpayer dollars.
The change to the voter registration deadline caused a lot of confusion to voters. Some missed the registration deadline because they heard it had been extended until Oct. 23.
Then the 9th Circuit Court reversed the lower court’s decision and made if effective Oct. 15. Registration forms had to be received in our office by that date so forms dropped off later were not able to be included.
We had never before been processing voter registration forms while simultaneously opening up early voting sites and this caused an initial delay in being able to process the returned ballots while still inputting voter registration forms.
We encourage voters to go online to Arizona.Vote to check the status of your ballot. This site also now has a combating misinformation tab where you can check the facts on some of the stories you may be hearing about elections.
This site is managed by the Secretary of State’s Office and they are trying to keep up with the number of rumors and misinformation that is out there and growing.
We are always here to assist the voters. There is often a reasonable resolution to any issues you may have and we can provide an explanation to you.
Oftentimes it is just a lack of information that creates anxiety and confusion and we are here to help walk you through any questions you may have. Feel free to contact us at 928-753-0767 or email us at voterregistration@mohavecounty.us
