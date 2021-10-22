Editor: This letter is in response to the Oct. 20 letter titled “Save the Kittens.” I am a long time volunteer for the Western Arizona Humane Society, have been a foster mom for six batches of kittens this year alone, and an avid animal advocate. I am not sure where Ms. Lane is getting her information, but I am writing today to clear the record.
I work with cats on almost a daily basis. Approximately six weeks ago we did have a very serious outbreak of ringworm. During this time many cats were put in isolation due to being positive for ringworm. At that time the healthy cats were segregated and kept together but WAHS decided until the ringworm was controlled that all cat adoptions would be suspended in the shelter and at Petsmart.
This was done to protect anyone from adopting a cat and exposing other animals. It was also watch the population to be sure ringworm was controlled.
I know that those of us who had foster babies opted to keep the babies with us until it was time for their spay/neuter, and that the animals did their recovery in our home. Those that were at the shelter were kept quarantined from ringworm positive animals.
Regardless of what Ms. Lane may have heard, or believes, Humane Society is about saving lives, not euthanizing an animal senselessly!
There are many of us who work to keep our shelter a haven for the homeless animals in the community, and letters like this one do so much harm to our shelter.
My challenge for the community of Lake Havasu City is the following: when you hear things like this, reach out to us and find out the information for yourself!
Next time, pick up a phone, call the shelter and volunteer! That is the best way to see what truly is happening at our shelter, and we have so many animals that need our help in this community!
Kristin Udin, volunteer for Western Arizona Humane Society
Lake Havasu City
