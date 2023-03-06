Editor: Seems like the latest topic of conversation is the price of eggs and raising chickens in residential communities. This is a friendly reminder to homeowners that reside in a community governed by a homeowners association. You may be restricted by your CCRs when it comes to having poultry on your property.
Our Association, Tract 1082 in Desert Hills, prohibits the raising of livestock, animals or poultry of any kind in our community. Before investing in a flock of chickens you should first check with your homeowners association.
