Editor: In response to Mr. William Seifert’s “voting Democrat” letter, I beg to make a correction.
As one who tends to vote republican let me be clear, not like Jen Psaki.
First, I am not a Republican. I find them spineless, and they don’t have any fight and that disgusts me.
However, most share my personal beliefs. I love God, real science, real history, I wanted Trump for president before he even ran,
I believe in two genders, real men and real women, and want nothing to do with those that perverse reality, those that lie, deceive, burn down innocent businesses, kill/hurt cops, riot at people’s homes, can’t answer a yes or question, will dig into someone’s history as far back as high school just to socially burn them, those that will burn someone on the opposite side for doing something then praise one on their side for doing the same thing, and those that make a hero out of a known criminal.
I have no idea who Qanon is or do I care.
There is only one I will bend my knee to, and it won’t be a malcontent (okay, my cat, but I have to feed him). If all of this makes me a bad person, then so be it. Give me an “amen” and a “boom-chuka-luka.”
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
