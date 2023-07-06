Editor: My first response to Robert Miles’ “Hypocritical statements” letter is this: You gotta be kiddin’ me. First, there is a huge chasm between “assessment” and “judgment.”
No where at any time did I make a judgment call on someone who had an abortion. Just because I don’t agree with abortion for convenience doesn’t mean the person getting the abortion is a bad person. I’ve worked with women who have had one, some two, and it eats them alive, Mr. Miles. There is sadness and guilt that doesn’t go away, and it ends up affecting them physically and mentally. What I do is try to tell them of the saving grace from our Lord. Abortion is not an unforgivable sin, but it feels like it. Forgiveness is key, Mr. Miles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.