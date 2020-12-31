Editor: I have a question. In your Dec. 5 edition, on page 11, there is an article from the Associated Press, “Vaccine comes to late for the 300,000 US dead”. It’s a bleeding heart story of a health care worker who died of covid prior to the vaccine. My bet is she wore a mask being in health care. This article, not written by you, could not have been more asinine. It’s the AP’s attempt to besmirch President Trump again. Until now, there was no vaccine and even it is in question until it can stand the test of time and results. What was available prior to the vaccine was therapeutic drugs like hydroxychloroquine. But, oh, no, that had to be banned because (Trump suggested it’s use) The Lancet and The New England Journal of Medicine came out with a study that said HCQ would cause harm. Nov 2020, the American Medical Assoc. came out with a report that said “The original studies published in The Lancet and The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) initially citing harm due to hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine use were retracted by said journals due to dubious research methodology and incorrect conclusions”. So, now the AMA is suggesting the use of hydroxychloroquine, along with Zpak, vitamin D3, and zinc.
So, my question is, of the 300,000 that died from covid, how many lives would have been saved using therapeutic drugs known to work? Just days ago, a doctor was interviewed on 550 KFYI Phoenix. She treated her patients with the above mentioned. Only one died. He was 94.
I’d also ask just how important was it to besmirch Trump by keeping society locked down, businesses destroyed, jobs lost, and people dying because our gov’t took away one common drug, that’s been used for years for other treatments, that science knew could keep people alive? I’m not a lawyer, but isn’t killing people with intent murder? Just asking.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
