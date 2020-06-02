Editor: Due to this media/people disaster over the George Floyd incident, I would like to point out something the media/protesters aren’t talking about. In the beginning, George Floyd bought some cigarettes with an alleged phony $20 bill. The store clerk called the cops. When the officers arrived, George and his buddy were sitting in a car. The officers asked George to get out of the car. He resisted. The officer pulled him out of the car, with some resistance. The officer handcuffed Mr. Floyd, with resistance, and was told to get into the officer’s car. Mr. Floyd resisted and eventually fell to the ground on his own to resist. Then the officers did what they did. According to ABC News, the medical examiner said “Under “other significant conditions” it said Floyd suffered from heart disease and hypertension, and listed fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use”. Now, I want to be perfectly clear, I’m not defending the officers actions. Do I need to say that again for the perfect people? What I am saying is if you are on fentanyl and possibly methamphetamine and trying to buy cigarettes with a possible phony $20 bill and you resist/ignore a law officers command, you are asking for serious trouble. Period.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
When it comes to the above the following needs to liberally applied - "Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything."
