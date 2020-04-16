Editor: I would like to show three microcosms as to why the people distrust our government. On the April 5 Tucker Carlson show on Fox News, Carlson had New Jersey Gov Phil Murphy on. He was asked obvious but avoided questions: Why are church groups considered “non-essential” but liquor stores are not? Murphy danced around the question and would not answer it. Why? The answer is easy, because people will have something to do while being confined in their homes. You can only watch “Gunsmoke” so many times before one gets stir crazy. But why didn’t the Gov say that? Bad optics? Telling the truth is “bad optics?” He was also asked, “by what authority can you override the Bill of Rights”? Again, he danced and wouldn’t answer the question. Why? Is the Bill of Rights none of his concern?
Another issue is these “models” that are predicting millions of American dying from coronavirus when that isn’t happening at all. Since when does one guide their lives and economies on computers that have limited guidelines? These computer models are not God and never will be. If one wants to be guided through life by a computer, fine, just leave the rest of us alone.
The third issue is Calif. giving $500 million to illegal immigrants dealing with coronavirus. That’s not enough. Let’s give all of them and those in South America plane tickets to come here so we can take care of them. Why not? We keep giving them reasons to come here. Or, are we not allowed to discuss this kind of insanity because telling the truth is “bad optics?” Oh, I know, killing our country for the optics of goodness and niceness makes the world like us. How could I have missed that?
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
