Editor: This is just a brief response to Bill Thomas’ “On Disappointment” letter in your April 22 edition. I’m only responding because he mentioned “30% of his fellow citizens” of which I’m one of. However, Mr. Thomas has been consistently inconsistent and far from the truth. He said that “30% of his fellow citizens blindly follow their self proclaimed messiah”. He must be speaking of democrats that saw the light and voted for Trump. The 46% of the population that voted for President Trump weren’t blind at all, they knew exactly who they were voting for. And, the only “Messiah” in play here is our Lord and Savior who we begged to let Trump win. And just to be fair, I wave my “made in China” confederate battle flag since my USA made American flag and Dallas Cowboy flag was stolen by a democrat malcontent. Now, I have to ask, since Mr. Thomas is so adamant about his hatred towards President Trump, then what was his choice? Hillary “basket of deplorables” Clinton? Barack “you can keep your doctor” Obama? Joe “the thing, you know, the thing” Biden? Andrew “the mouth that never quits” Cuomo? Just curious.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
