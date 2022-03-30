Editor: I would like to respond to Jim Rosensweet’s letter that oil companies were "raking in the cash and not paying taxes." Where did his information come from? Everyone knows Biden made a promise to destroy the oil and gas industry even to the point that he got the banks to not loan money to oil companies. The oil industry is sitting on a lot of oil; why should they sell it at $50 a barrel when they can get $150? Drilling a single well costs anywhere from $5 million to $9 million after they get through the bureaucracy (Seeking Alpha; Jan. 3, 2017). Then, they must have the cash for future projects. If the “greenies” are worried about money, think of this: When the sun is up on the solar fields and the wind generators are turning, it’s free money to the power company. The fields and generators are subsidized by your tax money to the tune of $176 billion at this time (Politics and Policy; June 6, 2016). As an added attraction, generator blades are fiberglass and can’t be recycled, but that’s another story. If the “greenies” really want to get rid of those ugly, polluting fossil fuels, I suggest they figure out how to stabilize and control Moscovium (element 115) and they can change the world (thoughtco.com; April 30, 2020). But I have a question. If we get rid of petroleum, what are we going to make over 6,000 other products out of oil? Just askin’.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
