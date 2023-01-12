Editor: In response to Bob Lynne’s “I pity Trump” letter (Jan. 6), I have an observation. We get a constant supply of hate Trump, MAGA people bad, and politicization of everything as if any of these “bad” people will eventually change their minds which will never happen. But there is something I don’t see. Where are all these Biden supporters singing and dancing in the streets over Biden’s accomplishments?
Unless burning down villages and tearing down statues is considered dancing and screaming obscenities in policemen’s faces is considered singing. Where are the mastectomy parades so young girls can celebrate their new neutral gender? And how about young boys who, after their surgery, also obtained a neutral gender? Where are those parties to thank Biden for such an accomplishment? Right now, our army must accommodate transgendered soldiers. Good thinking. I’ll bet the Chinese army is shaking in their Victoria Secrets all-terrain camouflage stilettos over that. I’m sure the Russian army will soon follow. What about our southern border? Where’s all the celebration on letting millions of illegals entering our country to absorb a great deal of our medical care and taxpayer money to care for them and the crime that comes with them? Why not celebrate, all we must do is print more money, who would notice? And to celebrate, we’ll have tons of fentanyl to party with.
