Editor: In your Dec. 30 issue, you had a letter from Norma Lembach titled “No words from the left”. In it, she complained about “Trump’s ugly face” in public media, Trump flags, Trump supporting letters in your paper, and the guy with the “(expletive) Biden” flag on his truck. Now hold on just a second, no words from the left? I say the left has been heard quite loudly.
Trump supporters aren’t burning down cities, tearing down statues, beating up innocent people, demanding defunding the police, destroying innocent peoples businesses, attacking anyone with a MAGA hat on, beating up police and destroying their equipment, or have a media that does everything in it’s power to besmirch President Trump and his supporters up to and including lying. Then, she wants to hear from a “nice kind-hearted left leaning person”. In what decade is that suppose to happen? As far as the guy with the truck, I want to meet him and thank him for sharing my views and also where he got the flag. I want one for my man-cave.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
Oh Kurt! You haven't been following the news for awhile have you? That's all right just 15 days until democracy will return to America as that pathetic loser is walked out of our White House - hopefully in cuffs.
