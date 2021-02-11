Editor: As a benefit to the Kenites and Biblically illiterate, the 144th Psalm is known as the “Soldiers Psalm”.
When I enlisted into the military, I made/signed an oath to protect this country and our Constitution from enemies foreign or domestic. “Protect” is not limited to “negotiation”. The AMS building at Hahn AFB had a closet full of M-16’s in case “negotiations” failed. The battlefield has a funny way of making Christians out of atheists.
Bill Thomas mentioned, “love thy neighbor as thyself”. Try that on the battlefield, Bill, and see how far it gets you. I’m sure the Taliban would love it.
What I find interesting with the Trump haters is what they call “blame-shifting”, which is a Cluster-B disorder.
They blame others for the very things they are doing. Signs of this disorder are playing victim, minimize your feelings, arguing about the argument, guilt tripping and pity stories, and last resort, the stink bomb (it’s your fault for making me this way, you’re mentally ill, you’re just a Trumper, etc.). These signs show up in your paper quite often. It’s really prevalent on CNN, MSNBC, The View, NBC, etc. These are the same people that want to send conservatives to “re-education” camps to be brain washed by the brainless. That’s like telling me I can’t believe in my Father in heaven. That can get one seriously hurt. As for Mr. Thomas’ “love”, “The fear of the LORD is hatred of evil. Pride and arrogance and the way of evil and perverted speech I hate (Proverbs 8:13).
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
The twice impeached loser-in-chief is planning a revenge tour around the country after the end of his second impeachment trial to campaign against Republicans who voted for his impeachment, The maniacal man-child - who values loyalty over anything else - is also preparing to possibly start trying to take down any Senators who vote for his conviction in the upcoming impeachment trial or cross him in any other way. Proving just what a “man” he is.
Although the fool has been advised it would be unwise to go out and rail against incumbent Republicans before the end of the trial despite goofy most likely being acquitted because Republicans don’t have the courage to do the right thing.
A Republican close to the loser reported, "Even he recognizes that we have Trump fatigue. Even he knows that you can get overexposed, and he wore the electorate out. And that was part of the problem. He clearly wore the country out with his behavior between the election and the inauguration. Twitter did him a favor,", referring to the losers lifetime ban from the platform.
A former campaign adviser for the moron said the longer he remains holed up at Mar-A-Lago, his South Florida hideout, the less of a serious 2024 contender he becomes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.