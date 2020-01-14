Editor: In your Jan. 11 edition I saw an interesting observation. In one letter you had someone asking “what is the truth” and gave examples of those who don’t tell the truth. Opposite of that you had an editorial from the Chicago Tribune “Australia burns as the planet bakes”, an opinion piece on man- made global warming. So, for a little truth, Australia has been known for its large brush fires since 1851 and 800+ people have been killed by them. I don’t remember any SUV’s and petroleum fuels being used in 1851. Here’s some of the worst brush fires in Australia: Black Saturday Feb 7-8, 2009, Ash Wednesday, Feb 16-18, 1983, Black Friday Jan 13-20 1939, Black Tuesday Feb 7, 1967, Gippsland fires and Black Sunday Feb 1-Mar 10, 1926. Two things are common, the time of year and “brush fires”.
Brush fires are easy to start and they move fast, I know that personally. I also didn’t see fire lanes cut or any signs of forest management in the outback. Now, if your climate scientologists are concerned about the loss of trees, then I suggest we make more CO2 and warm the planet up because the plants love it and grow much better.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.