Editor: In your Sept. 29 edition you had a lady say that “Black Lives Matter is a peaceful organization trying to bring awareness of systemic racism..”. How does burning businesses down, stealing merchandise, kicking innocent people in the face, and shooting cops, become “peaceful”?
I may be old school, but our protests consisted of smoking a joint, putting flowers in our hair, playing music, handing out flowers to passer-bys, and carrying signs that said “flower power” and “make love not war”.
How did destroying private/public property become “peaceful? I would also challenge anyone to define “systemic racism”. If a valet driver at the MGM Casino hates smurfs, how does that make every employee at MGM racist? Racism is the holy grail of the left. They are the ones who demanded that we have a “discussion”.
Unfortunately, they didn’t attend the “discussion” because they don’t have a valid argument. So, they revert to racism. Anything that anyone does that the left doesn’t like makes them a racist. If you disagree with man made global warming, you’re a racist. Look it up.
You also have people blaming President Trump for dividing the country.
Let’s be fair, we’ve always had division in our country. Diversity means division. Even Jesus said (Luke 12:51) “51 Suppose ye that I am come to give peace on earth? I tell you, Nay; but rather division:”. So, “division” is nothing new, it’s been here before Trump.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.