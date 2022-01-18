Editor: I have to respond to David Tunnell’s “Her choice, not ours” in your Jan. 13 edition. “My body, my choice” and “I have a right to my body” are popular phrases with the abortion crowd but they aren’t exactly true. It is not a “right” to snort cocaine, among others, and it’s not a “right” to self-mutilate yourself. You’re not put in jail or a rubber room for your bodily “rights”, it’s because of law violations and being a danger to yourself.
“My body, my right, my choice”. “My right of personal pleasure” over another’s “right to life” doesn’t do well in a society. A fetus has three components, female, male, and God (no soul, no life). It also has it’s own DNA. To say a fetus belongs to the mother is not true.
Abortion is a constitutional right? The unalienable rights are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, along with the Bill of Rights. Roe vs Wade is based on a very sleazy use of wording under the right of privacy. It is not written in the Constitution.
The intended law bans abortions after 15 weeks of gestation. Some states already have fetal protection laws (i.e. Arkansas Act 1273). Injuring or killing a fetus over 12 weeks gestation is a crime.
There’s also a long list of medical side effects to abortions. My interest is the psychological effects. Clients I have dealt with have had a never-ending guilt and forgiveness to themselves for killing one of God’s children. They also can’t take the shame that comes with murdering a child and they hold it deep inside as it slowly destroys them.
You want an abortion? Go for it. But you will bear the results of that decision.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
