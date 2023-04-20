Editor: In response to the “Love/hate relationship” letter, I’d like to clarify a few things. After a list of “hate” things, the writer suggests there’s a lack of tolerance. Where is the tolerance between good and evil or a kiss and a punch? Some things in life will not be tolerated, like burping and farting in church and being late for judo class. I also don’t have to tolerate someone taking my rights away.
For the elevendy-gazillion-thousandths time, we are not a democracy, we are a representative republic. A democracy is mob rule, which Biden wants and the mob is the presidency and judicial branch with their sub-entities. The author asks “how does dividing our country make us stronger”? I’ve asked this before,”how does diversity make us stronger”? No one answered. Diversity is division. You can’t have diversity without variety. What happened with the civil war? The South hated the north and intolerance ensued. North won, division over. The author also mentioned finding common ground. Where’s the “common ground” between leaving the kid alone and cutting off their genitalia? Where is the common ground between having a prosperous, respected country and a destroyed country that has to depend on their enemies to survive? Just wonderin’.
