Editor: I would like to disagree with one thing on Dave Tunnell’s “Contempt for the people” letter. He said, “..a fetus is on its way to becoming a human being”. Well, no. “Fetus” is just a scientific word describing the early stage of a human being. Just like infant, toddler, child, teenager, adult, stages of growth. And during all those stages, you’re describing a human being.
What bothers me about this is how people have used words to justify that which has not been accepted by society for hundreds of years. Why is the media and pro-abortionists afraid to call it what it really is, killing a child? Another thing that bothers me is this “I have a right to my body”. Okay, cut your appendix out in front of a cop and tell him you have a right to your body and see what happens.
A woman is not asexual. There must be outside influence to fertilize an egg. So, a beginning child does not solely belong to the woman. The man (or test tube), the child, and God (no soul, no life), are all part owners. There again, semantics has overridden the truth. I would also like to ask that looking at all the comments on the abortion issue, how come “personal responsibility” is never mentioned? Outside of that, some people haven’t read this leaked draft. It’s not banning abortion; it’s saying it’s not a constitutional right. If it is, show me. Even Judge Ginsburg said it was wrong. All SCOTUS is doing is giving it back to the states and honoring the 10th Amendment and states rights. Nothing more, nothing less.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
