Editor: I want to kinda sorta disagree with you on two points in your recent editorial on capital punishment.
You mentioned that the death sentence was very expensive and really wasn’t a deterrent. My point is that the death sentence isn’t done right. I’m going to use the Bible to make my point. In the book of Numbers, chapter 35, God’s statute states that those who lie in wait, use a weapon (of various kinds), and kill someone with enmity, is a murderer and will be put to death.
Same thing with those who rape — death. Now, this does require witnesses, but we have forensics that’s pretty good in deciding guilt or innocence. There’re also other conditions I haven’t mentioned due to space. My point here is that it was a very short time to decide guilty or not, and the stoning of the guilty was a public event. Everyone got to see it happen. It was cost effective and a deterrent (and prisoners didn’t get sex changes). Our problem is due to congress and liberal judges.
Who decided to turn criminals loose from jail prematurely? Who allows men, who beats up oriental women to the point of physical harm, to leave jail within 24 hours?
Who decided to be nice to criminals who brutally killed innocent people, children included?
I could go on, but I want to leave you with this thought on capital punishment; Numbers 35:33,.. “ ye shall not pollute the land wherein ye are: for blood it defileth the land: and the land cannot be cleansed of the blood that is shed therein, but by the blood of him that shed it”.
It’s not a matter of ‘who we are’, it’s a matter of what works and what doesn’t.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
