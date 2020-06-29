Editor: Just a couple things. When I got up this morning, I played back the Tucker Carlson Show. According to a very white author, Robin Diangelo, and her book White Fragility, just because I’m white, I’m a racist (news to me), a white supremacist (didn’t know I had super powers), I have white privilege (still waiting for that), I’m a xenophobe (wrong, I like Xena), I’m a homophobe (prove it), I’m an Islamophobe (a word created by fascists and used by cowards to manipulate morons), and I don’t support Black Lives Matter (right, I support “all lives matter”). I’m not out of bed yet and I’m all these things? Well, if I can quote Rhett Butler from “Gone with the Wind”, “Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn”.
I’d also like to know, with the pandemic mania, what is going to happen when the flu season gets here? Are we going to spend the rest of our lives wearing masks? Are we going to have to listen to news reporters wearing masks sound like Kenny from South Park? At what point in time can we finally say “enough of this” since viruses and bacteria aren’t going away anytime soon. Oh, I know, when the New York Times headline says “Humanity on Earth Dies of Covid-19...cats and dogs protest” see page 5.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.