Editor: For the benefit of us who believe words mean things, “defund, verb, prevent from continuing to receive funds”. “Defund the police” means exactly that, nothing more, nothing less. But my main concern is the shooting of Rayshad Brooks and George Floyd. Be it clear, I’m not justifying the actions of the police officers. I will make it clear that both of these guys weren’t the angels the media is making them out to be and I’m sick of the lying. Both of these guys had criminal records. Rayshad Brooks served time for simple battery, child abuse, and false imprisonment. George Floyd had a huge criminal record. So, why are people worshiping these guys? I heard a preacher make George Floyd out to be Jesus Christ’s right hand man, and it’s all lies. Another thing I’d like to point out: A Taser is a “less-lethal” weapon. It can kill via cardiac arrest. How is it that when an officer uses a Taser against a black man, then it’s a lethal weapon. But if a perp steals the officers taser and uses it against him it’s “non-lethal force”. Why is that? The officer is just as prone to cardiac arrest as anyone else. I have a $1 that says the officer in the Brooks case gets acquitted.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
