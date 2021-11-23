Editor: In response to a couple of other letters, I would like to make a point. One was a writer that complained about local lottery winners that didn’t spend their winnings to his liking. That is not only totally uncool, but it’s downright evil. The winners won their fortune fair and square and can spend it how they want to. For anyone to determine how they should spend their money comes from envy and jealousy. Another writer brought up “systematic organization of haters” and “tribal politics.” I suggest it’s simpler than that. It’s a war between right vs. wrong, good vs. bad, God vs. Satan. Politicians love to use the phrase “our values” but never say what those values are. Has anyone asked Nancy Pelosi to name 10 of these values she speaks of? How about Dr. Fauci? Can he name 10 of his values? What “value” determines how lottery winners should spend their money? What “value” punishes people who disagree with selective “science?” What “value” sends the FBI after parents who don’t agree with schools who are teaching children porn and how to hate? What “value” shuts down oil pipelines and oil drilling then begs OPEC for more oil that we have to buy? Are these values right or wrong, good or bad, or in the hands of God or Satan? Don’t complicate it with sophisticated words, it’s simple, what are your “values” and list 10 of them. They will reveal what side you’re on.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.