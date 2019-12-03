Editor: In response to a recent opinion column by Michael Felsen (“How immigrant worker deportations hurt us all”, Nov. 28) I have a few questions. He referred to a Delmar Ramirez, an undocumented worker (also known as an illegal worker), who has been living in the New Orleans area for 18 years. In that 18-year period, was he receiving any government benefits? Did he obtain a drivers license illegally? Did he lie on an application for housing? Did he lie on an employment application?
Why do people insist on rewarding bad behavior? Ramirez is another example of these bleeding heart stories that justify breaking our laws. “Oh, he was a good father of seven kids, he was an important part of the community, he goes to church three times a day”, but he still broke our laws. What Ramirez does is his responsibility and his alone. If he gets deported, it’s all his fault, not ICE’s, not the border agents, and not mine.
He owns every bit of it. The article also states that those without proper authorization also suffers threats from the employers if they mention safety violations. Now Ramirez may be involved in a safety violation resulting an injury or death.
One thing I did not see in the article is the employer being arrested for hiring those without authorization. Where’s that part?
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
