Divisive policies
Editor: I’d like to disagree with the writer Noah Smith in the Feb. 4 column that said “Take heart, doomscrollers, America’s on the way back.”
Mr. Smith bases his thought on economy, covid-19 vaccines, and climate change. Global warming is based on 65+ computer models that show a continual warming. However, collected data shows the opposite.
There’s only one known model that’s close to present day predictions and Russia owns it. But, Russia is a bad word. Made-made climate change is one of the biggest lies the world has seen except for the earth being flat. Man cannot change the weather. Period. We do not have that power and no one can prove it even with the use of computer models.
When it comes to the economy and covid, lets look at what’s really going to happen. First, Mr. “unity” Joe Biden is dividing the country by race, “racial equity,”if you must. Being white is now a social sin and we must be punished.
If you are a Christian, conservative, or Trump supporter, you must be punished or classified as a domestic terrorist, then punished.
People have lost their jobs and received death threats for these reasons alone. Colleges, and soon K-12, will have the Critical Race Theory taught in their classes. In Ames, Iowa, the Ames Community Schools are teaching Black Lives Matter principles in elementary classes. Then to add insult to injury, illegal border crossings have reached a “crisis” condition (look it up) and Joe Biden has approved “catch and release.”
Many, if not most, have the covid virus and are being placed in Texas motels. Guess who’s paying for their care and medications? We taxpayers. Where are they going to go and whose jobs are they going to take? When Biden killed the Keystone pipeline, tens of thousands of jobs have been lost as far down as New Mexico, Texas, and Oklahoma (I have friends in the business). Are they going to compete with illegal immigrants for a job? And Mr. Smith thinks 2021 is going to be hunky-doory? Ha! I think Mr. Smith needs to spend a few days in El Paso and see the real world.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
"If you are a christian (small "C" deliberate), conservative, or Trump supporter, you must be punished or classified as a domestic terrorist, then punished."
Works for me!
