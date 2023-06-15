Editor: Apparently, June is “Pride month.” My question is, “pride in what?” If one’s son went to a high school prom in a dress, would that be something to be proud of? “A proud look” is no. 1 of the seven abominations of God (Proverbs 6:17). People keep saying diversity makes us stronger and I’m calling BS on it. These same people still can’t answer my previous question proving to me diversity makes us stronger. Diversity is division. At first, for thousands of years, there were two genders. Now there’s 41. Isn’t that division? We now have the medical field involved with physical changes to alter one’s gender. What about the kids they are chopping up? What happens to them? Or is that something that is canceled because it goes against an agenda? According to the Heritage Foundation, you can’t successfully change one’s gender. Studies show that 10-15 years after surgery, suicides of the transgendered have risen 20 times that of their peers. Is that something to be proud of? How did pride get in front of wisdom and common sense? Just curious.
Kurt Krueger
