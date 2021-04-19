Editor: In response to William Seifert’s “Time for gun control”, I would like to call for a reality check. I will use his own statements. “Time for meaningful gun control”, okay, list this “meaningful gun control” for us.
We keep hearing this same line but see no reasonable examples. “..Easier to get a gun than a driver’s license”. It is in Arizona after you have been through a background check and fingerprinted for the state and FBI to get a CCW permit.
What is your example? “..Licensing every gun”; sure, let’s also license your freedom of speech, freedom for a fair trial, freedom to assemble,..etc. “..My right to not live in fear..”; then lock yourself in your home because there may be a car or rabid coyote outside just waiting for you. “..Automatic weapons..”; geez, you people. AR-15 means Autolite Rifle model 15, it is a platform like many cars, airplanes, drones, etc.
It is a versatile platform so that the owner can add options of their choice. Many hunting rifles and shotguns use that very platform. It is not “automatic”!
Military rifles are a different breed. If you went to war with an AR15, you gonna die, bro. They are not military weapons. They are semi-automatic, just like a double action revolver, it only fires when you pull the trigger (or run out of ammo). “…NRA against meaningful gun control..”; alright, that right there tells me someone isn’t paying attention. The NRA has been and suggested “meaningful” gun control and that means “not violating ones right to bear arms”. You people keep bringing up gun show loopholes. Okay, where are they and who did it? Why is that never mentioned? Have you ever tried to buy a gun at a gun show? I deal with many of the gun stores in this town and I can tell you that these people will not jeopardize themselves or their stores selling to anyone illegally. So where, exactly, are these “gun show loopholes”? We do have the freedom of speech. However, if you are going to spread lies and false information then should not the freedom of speech need to be licensed and insured? We do not want the freedom of speech in the wrong hands, do we? Geez, you people.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
"It is in Arizona after you have been through a background check and fingerprinted for the state and FBI to get a CCW permit." Unless you go to gun show or buy from a private seller. Darn those pesky facts!
