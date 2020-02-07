Editor: In response to Joe Thomas’ letter about Wayne Lela’s approval of a bill which I believe is to keep genetic males out of genetic female sports. I find no problem with Wayne’s approval. I agree with him due to DNA and the physical differences between male and female. What I disagree with is how does this make a person a “shallow-minded, hate-baring” person? I’ve been a teacher of the Oriental arts for over 20 year, and there is a physical difference between male and female. Surprise! But what I despise is just because I disagree with the gay lifestyle, the 31 genders, and people changing their genders on a whim, then all of a sudden, that makes me shallow minded and hateful towards these people. That is an absolute, dyed in the wool, lie from the pit of hell. This may be a surprise to some, but “disagree” does not mean “hate”. “Philosophical differences” is more accurate. Nowhere in the Bible does it say it’s a sin to disagree with someone or something. But it does imply to love everyone and to stay away and leave alone those that disagree with you if what they believe is contrary to your beliefs. I believe that males that think they are females should have their own division in sports in the spirit of fairness. If that makes me a hateful, shallow-minded person, and a white, married, predator of adolescent women, then so be it. I won’t be loosing any sleep over it.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
Thank you Kurt!
