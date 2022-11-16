Editor: Now that the Trump haters are back in full bloom, I have a warning for those in the MAGA movement.
Please understand, we are two years away from a presidential election and the anti-Trump team will do a full court press. We are a representative republic, not a democracy (mob rule), but that is what we’re headed for.
A democracy dominated by an oligarchy, ruled by big money like Amazon, Google, Mitch McConnell, big Pharma, etc. Pretty much those that give big money to politicians. Lately, we’ve seen how our election has been manipulated to count all ballots with no checking of validity. So, until some laws are put in place, the MAGA movement is screwed. What I would like to know is what is wrong with the “America first” concept?
I’ve asked that and I have been called a lot of names and I’ve seen the opposing “toughies” beat up on women, but no one has answered the question. It’s not a hard question.
It’s not like proving anthropogenic global warming. The Trump haters seem to be experts at it, but they can’t answer it. Why? To the MAGA supporters, every form of media and RINOs will be against us. Before you think that a reasonable debate will change minds, remember 2 Thess 2:11-12 and Jude 9, don’t argue with the devil. Even Michael the Archangel didn’t argue with Satan. If you must ask anything, ask “what is wrong with the America first concept and what have the democrats done to achieve it”?
