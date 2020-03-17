Editor: Here we go again. In your March 17 edition, I was asked two questions, “how long will I keep my head in the sand” and “do I believe Trump is playing with a full deck”?
The answers are “forever” and “yes”. Not only does President Trump play with a full deck, but each card has a gold “T” on the back, and he plays each card quite well. I will keep my head in the fine sands of the beaches of Lake Havasu with the warmth of knowing we have a great president in office, soon to be there another four years.
Did Trump demean John McCain? Yep, but not as bad as I did. I have nothing but disdain for a traitor to his constituents and his party. I also share in the disdain for these so called “journalists” who continually lie and distort anything and everything to ruin the very man I begged God for to be president.
As for Trump “treating women any way he wishes”, I’m sorry, but I didn’t see any examples.
If Nancy Pelosi is one example, you’re going to have to do better than that. What I will not do, while enjoying the warm sand, is wear the cloak of hatred and lies that comes from the left.
If Jesus was president, the left would hate him, too. I’m sure He doesn’t like abortion which is the left’s holy grail.
Now, for those who are “never Trumpers” and have Trump derangement syndrome, go ahead and wallow in your hatred, and I will enjoy the warm sand of reality.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
(2) comments
"... the warm sand of reality?" WOW! You guys are beyond nuts! But lord how the rest of us love laughing at your massive ignorance - please never stop!
Kurt - Thank you for your thoughts. You're like a breath of fresh air in an often-stale-room.
