Editor: In response to Ed Schweizer’s letter, “Killing Havasu,” I have to say that he has a valid point. If city growth is the answer to the city’s financial problems then Los Angeles and San Francisco should be the beacon of Light throughout the world. Our lake is only so big. I’m not concerned about the fish, but I am concerned about boat safety and an overcrowded lake — and the garbage that comes with it. Just recently, you had someone complain about the many vehicle trails in the desert. Would more people in this town increase or decrease these trails,.. and the garbage that seems to come with them? We also have a major problem with the dangerous street drugs. Would more people increase or lessen this problem? And how about the homeless issue? Would more people in this town give more money to them that they can buy homes and be an asset to the city? As it was told to me, on any given holiday weekend, there are an added 50,000 people between Parker and Topock. If more people lived here, would that number increase or decrease, and can our two lane roads handle that many people safely? If there is any major problem with any given city, it’s management. As the Bible says many times in different ways, “if you can’t handle the small things, you can’t handle the big things”. By the way, how to ruin a great idea? Have a meeting.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Here's a thought. If all of the whiners complaining about the growth in our city would leave it would immediately improve the community.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.