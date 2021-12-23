Editor: In your last few editions, you have reported about hospitals losing medical staffs. I sent a letter to you stating why this is happening. The medical people do not trust a mandated jab that has no evidence of long-term side effects. But, it has more than enough evidence that it’s not working as promised, and more people that are vaxed are in the hospital than the unvaxed.
Many doctors are saying those who have had covid and recovered are better off than those with the vaccine.
But we are scorned. The mandate is being pushed by a president that opened our borders, with thousands of illegals coming across our border at Yuma (border czar nowhere to be found), China and Russia are taunting us with possible war, he can’t answer questions without a transponder or note sheet, he won’t answer questions after a speech, he can’t keep his own facts straight, he bad mouths therapeutics that have good success, he’s divided our country between the vaxed and the unpatriotic bad guys, the unvaxed, that allegedly kill people, he has a media that lies for him, and his vice president is a space cadet. And you wonder why people refuse to take the jab?
You want the medical staff back in the hospitals? Stop the mandates and endless testing and let them go back to work. If they get sick, I’m sure they’ll know what to do, they’re medical people for God’s sake.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
[242 words]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.