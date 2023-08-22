Editor: In response to the “Prove it” letter in your Aug. 16 edition, I have an answer. The statement was, “To all my MAGA friends…not a shred of evidence the 2020 election was fixed.” If this MONDO-MAXI-MEGA-MAGA MAN ESQ remembers right, there’s still lawsuits going on, there’s videos, subpoenas being ignored, no law enforcement for subpoena violations, “2000 Mules,” and judges showing their bias. It doesn’t take “proof” to get yourself arrested or to start an investigation. It takes “direct evidence.” If anyone hasn’t seen the direct evidence being reported, then they’d have to quit watching The View and Fox News. There’s a lot of Substacks that don’t have an agenda.
But that isn’t my answer. This is something you see every day. CNN is still pushing the Russia scandal about Trump, and it’s been proven a hoax. But they won’t let go. Trump Derangement Syndrome is so deep that you can show the Trump haters Trump’s exculpatory evidence that proves he did nothing wrong with videos, security cameras, bank accounts, emails, paid parking tickets from 1973, and a membership card to the Huckleberry Hound Club, and they still won’t believe you.
(6) comments
He sat back and watched the capitol be attacked for over 2 hours and did nothing, that is traitorous in itself. Just like Benghazi the republicans will do anything to try to make Biden look anywhere near as corrupt as trump, so far its just conjecture and allegations while trump has numerous indictments for a lot of crimes.
"So far its just conjecture and allegations" against Trump, too. He has not been convicted of anything yet. But, you still try to convince people that he is guilty of everything he has been charged with by a partisan hack attorney.
There is no doubt he is guilty of some of the things he has been charged with, just as there is little doubt that Biden and his family are guilty of some of what they are accused of. If you were honest with yourself, you would admit that truth publicly,
[thumbup]
Hey Ol' Fred... Is this like how Biden watched Lahaina burn and for 2 weeks and did nothing?
Is that traitorous in itself?
You say... "so far its just conjecture and allegations".
Personally, I can hardly wait to see the season's finale in the it's just conjecture and allegations episode.
I think it's going to be better than the "Who Shot JR" episode.
They say "You can also indict a Ham sandwich if you put enough lipstick on the bread!"
And PP lets not forget that Biden hasn't been to Ohio where they had the disastrous train derailment. And Biden wasted his time going to Hawaii as he made a fool of himself again with more BS lies and many locals called him out for it. He had no answer so he left the podium with his tail between his legs. The left is so full of hate for Trump with their constant attacks. All these BS indictments are just another way to try and keep the heat off Biden. It's not working but don't worry they'll come up with something else just like now the AG here in AZ is thinking about charging Trump.
Fred just for once you should get your head out of your you know what and stop watching the fake news channels. Where you there to personally see what Trump was doing during the protest that got out of hand because of agitators planted by the FBI with the directions of Pigloci. No I doubt it you just like to parrot what the fake news likes to put out.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.