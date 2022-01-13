Editor: Just a few responses to some of your letters. One letter said “thank God for Liz Cheney”, and called her a good “conservative.” What god is this guy thanking? Apollyon? Gelos? Iambe? Loki? Liz Cheney is right up there with John McCain, a traitor to the Republican Party, her constituents, and the 74+ million Trump voters. There was another writer from Prescott who called me and others “vaccine deniers” and suggested everyone get vaccinated. First of all, the jab isn’t a vaccine, and it’s not working. The jabbers can spread the virus just like the unjabbed and it doesn’t stop them from catching the disease. What is now being reported is the CDC hasn’t been telling the truth and our illustrious president hasn’t honored his promises, like supplying home covid tests, among others.
Then we have the climate change crowd. These people don’t realize that a warmer wetter climate is great for growing food so we can feed those poor starving kids we keep seeing on TV commercials. Some of these very people claim to be Christians. They think Man is going to destroy the earth, which tells me they haven’t read Revelation 21. These people, who can’t control their bad behavior, think they can control the weather? Man can’t destroy the earth, but God can. Only he isn’t going to destroy the earth, he’s going to destroy evil. So, before you start trying to change the weather I suggest you change your behavior.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
