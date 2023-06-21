Editor: In response to Joe Thomas’ “Defining pride” letter, I have to say, I admire my esteemed disagreeable colleague for admitting he had to use Google to define PRIDE, but he seems to have forgotten to address my central question. My challenge was easy, “prove to me that diversity makes us stronger”. I don’t want opinions or studies from some gay group I’ve never heard of. I want to see cold hard facts. How does a guy dressing like a woman make that guy wiser?

Or even stronger, as he stated? Give some examples.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.