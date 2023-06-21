Editor: In response to Joe Thomas’ “Defining pride” letter, I have to say, I admire my esteemed disagreeable colleague for admitting he had to use Google to define PRIDE, but he seems to have forgotten to address my central question. My challenge was easy, “prove to me that diversity makes us stronger”. I don’t want opinions or studies from some gay group I’ve never heard of. I want to see cold hard facts. How does a guy dressing like a woman make that guy wiser?
Or even stronger, as he stated? Give some examples.
Mr. Thomas asked, that since I mentioned transgender suicides after surgeries, if I was helping or hindering the situation. Sorry, but neither. It’s a warning. Kids who get pre-mature surgeries don’t know or can’t conceive of the future they face.
And as far as I’m concerned, any doctor who cuts up a child for gender change before they are 18 should lose their license.
Now, I have some questions for my esteemed colleague, if a team of drag queens go to a library to do a regular show for the kids, most of it being sexually oriented, is that not spreading discord among the brethren?
Is that not influencing children who don’t have the understanding that comes with age and life experience? Do these kids know the difference between real and fake? If it’s good behavior, how come Budweiser, Target, Adidas, and North Face, took a major financial hit for pushing this behavior? How come the Dodgers had an emptied stadium for faux nuns? Are you telling this paper’s readers that we should be proud of this behavior?
