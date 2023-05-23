Editor: Just a couple things; in response to Lee Gicking’s “Judge not” letter against me: she said I judged her. No way. When it comes to women’s rights, I said “…what right is it and where is it written”? No rights were mentioned or their location. She said that abortion is between her and her god. OK, where in this God’s scripture does it say it’s OK to have an abortion for convenience (not medical)?
My Bible tells of Molech, or Baal, who practiced child sacrifice and God hated it. Now, my Bible says we are to hate evil, i.e., Proverbs 8:13, “The fear of the Lord is to hate evil; Pride and arrogance and the evil way, And the perverted mouth, I hate”. Then she says I shouldn’t be forcing my religious views on others. Where did I do that”? My letter was all “I.” What “I” think. I did not impose my views on anyone. I described my reaction to some of the evils in our society. And when it comes to degrading, I will degrade anyone or anything I deem necessary. I can do that; it’s called freedom of thought and speech.
