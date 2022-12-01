Editor: In response to Mr. Koehler’s “trade deficits” letter, I’d like to make a point. Originally, the question was “what is wrong with America first”? The answer we got was “it’s isolationist”. My response was to show, since Trump is the creator of the MAGA movement, that Trump wasn’t an isolationist since he has businesses around the world and he’s familiar with worldwide businesses and product lines. I also mentioned our deficits which could be good or bad. But in order to be good you must have money, which we don’t have, and the dollar value is dropping which weakens our buying power. But my point is the subject was why is MAGA isolationists? What does ripping on Trump have to do with the subject? The left has a habit of avoiding the subject and goes off on a tangent. If I said, “prove to me of anthropogenic global warming”, what would happen? If I don’t get canceled, I’ll be called names and be socially scorned. But they won’t show their proof. Which goes to my next question, what’s wrong with free speech? I don’t want to hear Trump hate or some off subject tangent. The question is simple; what is wrong with free speech?
Kurt Krueger
