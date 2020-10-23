Editor: I’d like to shed some light on a couple issues. One is, “220,000” people in the U.S. died of Covid”. Not exactly true. As of Aug. 31, the CDC reported 183,000 people died, but 94% of them had underlying conditions (2.6 average conditions). Somewhere around 9200 actually died of covid alone. Other conditions included, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung disease, sickle cell, to name a few. You also have the CDC fudging the death numbers, medical paperwork screw-ups, and patients being labeled as “covid related” since hospitals get more money on Medicare patients via Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. You can also add to that, “politics”. So, in reality, no one knows exactly how many people really died of covid. It is a known that the older crowd and those with underlying conditions are susceptible. It’s also a known that the masks most people are wearing will not stop a virus. In my opinion, unless you are sick and in public, a mask is a false sense of security. I also found that these cases/death numbers are very close to the flu numbers. What happens when the flu season starts? Another lockdown?
The other issue is Prop. 208. I have to agree with those who are against it. It’s poorly written, there’s no accountability as to where the money is spent, too many loopholes, and it will damage the economy/small businesses. Arizona depends on tourism and is trying to recover from a pandemic. Now is not the time to increase taxes. So, send it back, let them rewrite it, and try again next election.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
