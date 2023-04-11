Editor: ‘Splain su-um to me. Now that the Trump haters are in full bloom, I have a question. Up until now, the Biden Administration has left our borders open to anyone, our oil reserve (for national security) have been sold to China, our president is ignored and ridiculed by world leaders, we have our children being dumbed down, shot up with hormones and sexually mutilated, oil production is a new enemy, our justice system has gone rogue, billions of our dollars and military equipment are going to Ukraine for a war we may not win, China and Russia are teaming up against us, our military is more concerned with pronouns and not winning wars, our dollar is losing its value, and now we have ministers saying drag queens are holy.
What I want to know is why isn’t the left dancing in the streets and singing songs of praise of Joe Biden and his accomplishments? Where are the Biden rallies with over 15,000 people cheering him on? The left continually tries to destroy Trump and his supporters but we don’t hear praises for their president. Why not?
