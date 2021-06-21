Editor: It appears Kandi Finfrock has got it right again; you can tell by the responses she gets. I have read all of the Project 1619 and Critical Race Theory that I want to.
Neither has any business at all to be taught in any school. As an instructor, I believe in fairness. I, as a Christian, am responsible to teach my kids the love of my father in heaven and how to share that love with others. That is my business. If anyone wants to teach their kids how to hate others due to their color, how to hate law enforcement, and how to destroy other people’s property, then that is their business. If anybody imposes their hateful views on my kids then it is now my business and there will be resistance. I did not impose my views on anyone’s kids, but the schools are imposing on mine. Give me one good reason why my kids should hate their friends because of their color. Simple question, anxious to hear the answer.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
Irrational fear of our history is the purview of the ignorant. No one is trying to teach your kids hate, except you with your ridiculous assumptions about something you obviously know nothing about. FOX and NewsMax are not your friends.
