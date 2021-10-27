Editor: Wait! What? I drank the “orange Kool-Aid”? Okay, you caught me. Busted. Yep, I drank the Kool-Aid before Trump even announced he’s running. I knew the job was dangerous when I wanted a president that was a real life manager and not a lawyer. I knew I would get flack from those that have nothing better to do with their lives but hate. I also knew that I would lead a life with the dangers of winning, being right, and, and ... loving it.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
