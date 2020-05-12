Editor: I would like to respond to Dick Polman’s “Refusing to wear a mask is America at its worst”. Mr. Polman is a desk jockey political columnist, he is not a doctor or a safety officer of a large oil and gas company. The best a common face mask can do is restrict saliva from the wearer into the surrounding air during a cough, a sneeze, or talking. Period. If there is any space between the mask and one’s face the inhale will take the path of least resistance, through the space. That means the wearer is not protected. And, if the wearer sneezes, saliva particles can also go through that same space, which means those around the wearer are also not protected. The Japanese have been wearing masks for a long time, but only the sick wear them. The black mask also warns those around the wearer that the wearer isn’t well.
I will also agree with one of your writers that wearing a mask can be harmful to those with breathing issues. It also increases the amount of CO2 (which I believe is now a pollutant) one is inhaling.
The biggest danger I see is politicians walking all over our rights and exerting power they legally do not have. That lady in Texas who was jailed for not closing her shop wasn’t jailed for committing a crime, she was jailed because she wouldn’t apologize. And, to those that want to “mask shame” me, knock yourself out. All you’ll be doing is wasting time and spreading germs through that space in your mask.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
I am constantly surprised at the number of graduates of the Trump University School of Medicine we have here in Havasu. And equally surprising is how readily they will share their ignorance with everyone.
