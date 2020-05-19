Editor: In response to Keith Plunkett’s criticism of me and face masks, let me make myself clearer. What I was saying, implying, and pointing out is most people are wearing their masks improperly. I see it every day. If there is a space between the mask and face, moving air will take the path of least resistance. The best an improperly worn mask can do is partially restrict a sneeze, cough, or talking. I’ve even seen people wearing their mask under their nose. I also want to point out that a properly worn mask creates a restriction and it is dangerous to those with breathing problems. Go ask a pulmonary doctor. If one feels safe wearing a mask, go for it, I won’t stop you. Personally, I feel safe wearing a Smith & Wesson, my choice. Now, I have no idea what a CAVE person is, but, if you must know, I am a Panophobe. My biggest fear is people who have only 30 volts running to a 120 volt bulb.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
