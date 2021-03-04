Editor: Since we’re still in the ”mask mandate mania” and “wear two masks” insanity, I think there’s a few things folks should know about. First, you don’t have to be a doctor/scientist to know how things basically work.
Second, words mean things. You hear in the media numerous times about “studies” when it comes to the covid pandemonium. A “study” is not a truth, it’s a study, a hypothesis at best. When it comes to “the doctors/science say...”, why aren’t these very people on TV or radio shows to tell their side of the study and how that study was conducted and be questioned by their peers? Their absence is right up there with “anonymous sources say...”
What we do know is this: your mouth has more bacteria than a public toilet seat. That bacterium collects in your facemask and you inhale them into your lungs. If that very bacteria can make your face break out and cause throat and sinus irritation, what do you think it is doing to your lungs? Face masks were not meant to be worn for long periods. And, when you hear, “well, surgeons wear them a long time”, ask them if they’re familiar with the surgeon mask protocol. Surgeons change their masks often during surgery and operating rooms have a higher level of oxygen.
You will see AMA said, CDC said, this university said, however, you will not see OSHA said. What OSHA has to say is contrary to the narrative our government, the media, Mr. Fauci, and CNN (and the like), are pushing and this fact will not be mentioned by the MSM. Which tells me the aforementioned is involved with something very sinister. As far as the American people are concerned, knowledge is the best weapon.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
