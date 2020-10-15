Editor: In your Oct. 9 edition, Jim McCullough’s letter complained about those who dog on the Democrats and ramble on “with no truth in their letters”. He continues to say that he sees “all these Trump flags and wonder why anyone supports this conman who only cares about himself and his big money donors”. He continues with, “he is not fit for his job and is destroying our reputation with other countries”. But, one thing is missing, the evidence. Where are the facts, or “truth”, as he states? Besides being funny, I have to ask, is this an oxymoron or self-righteous indignation? Just curious.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
You can enter each of the above points in a search engine and find more than enough "evidence" exposing Typhoid Donny and whole crime family of grifters as the crooks they are.[
