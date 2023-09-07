Moratorium question

Editor: In response to the “moratorium” on green energy in the desert, I have a question. Is there an electrician anywhere in our government? Why is everyone hell-bent for solar farms and wind generators? Both are considered around 37% reliable. No solar/wind farms could run a chemical plant 24/7/365. The NYC subway system tried solar. Now it’s a pigeon roost. Solar and wind are subsidized by taxpayers, not the company that takes the profits. It’s free money for them. Now they want to put a farm in the middle of the desert where you can’t see what you just bought, and your power bill goes up?

Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

Methane is a by-product of bullcrap, isn't it? If so, we get enough of that from our politicians that we should all be receiving free electricity!

