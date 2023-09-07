Editor: In response to the “moratorium” on green energy in the desert, I have a question. Is there an electrician anywhere in our government? Why is everyone hell-bent for solar farms and wind generators? Both are considered around 37% reliable. No solar/wind farms could run a chemical plant 24/7/365. The NYC subway system tried solar. Now it’s a pigeon roost. Solar and wind are subsidized by taxpayers, not the company that takes the profits. It’s free money for them. Now they want to put a farm in the middle of the desert where you can’t see what you just bought, and your power bill goes up?
Power stations have, what is called, “spinning reserves” (it takes ~4 hrs to start a generator). They are running generators that aren’t putting out power. If there is a big demand on the grid, those generators are turned on to make up for demand. Which shows that fossil fuels are needed/trusted to be used as a backup.
What is not mentioned is biofuels. Des Moines, Iowa has a landfill/waste depot just east of the city. It’s using methane from garbage to run five modified diesel engines to power about 5000 homes. I understand they’re working to double that amount.
Why can’t we make our own methane to run generators? Just outside our base in Germany were small farms with a little building in the field. That was the decomposition room to make gas for their home. Our soldiers taught them that after WWII. Why is methane ignored? It’s natural, it comes out of the earth, it comes from decomposition. Why is it ignored? Did the Chinese pay someone off? They make most of the solar and wind parts. Just a note, powering homes is not like powering industry facilities. You must know that.
Methane is a by-product of bullcrap, isn't it? If so, we get enough of that from our politicians that we should all be receiving free electricity!
